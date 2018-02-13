Latest News Update

Taj Mahal introduces Rs 200 fee for main Mausoleum, hikes entry fee

Pragativadi News Service
Mausoleum

New Delhi: The tourists visiting the Taj Mahal will have to shell out extra from April 1 as the government has decided to introduce Rs 200 charge for seeing the main mausoleum and also raise the entry fee to Rs 50 from Rs 40.

Speaking at a media briefing, Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said the changes have been effected to “preserve the Taj Mahal” and for a better crowd management.

As of now, there is no separate fee for entry to the main mausoleum.

Sharma further stated a recent report by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), which had conducted a study on Taj’s load-bearing capacity, had recommended immediate steps to reduce the number of footfalls into the mausoleum to protect its integrity.

The Supreme Court recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a vision document on the preservation of the monument within four weeks.

