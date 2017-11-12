I-T freezes 100 bank accounts linked to Sasikala kin

Chennai: At least 100 bank accounts of shell companies allegedly managed by Jaya TV MD Vivek Jayaraman, a nephew of convicted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, have been frozen, according to sources.
The action comes three days after I-T searches commenced at 188 properties owned by Sasikala, her extended family members and associates in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
The searches, till Friday, had yielded Rs 6 crore in cash, 8.5 kg gold and documents relating to investments worth Rs 1,200 crore of unaccounted money.