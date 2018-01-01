International

Sydney seaplane crash: World’s biggest catering firm Compass group CEO, family die

Melbourne: The CEO of Compass Group Plc, the world’s biggest catering firm, and four of his close family members were among the six people who died when the seaplane they were travelling in crashed into Sydney river on New Year’s Eve.

Richard J. Cousins (58) chief of the British-based catering and food services giant, died alongside Emma Bowden (48), Heather Bowden (11), Edward Cousins (23), and William Cousins (25), according to sources.

The pilot, Gareth Morgan (44) also died in the crash.

Police are working with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau to recover the wreckage of the plane, which is submerged in 13 metres of water near Cowan, north of Sydney, sources said.

A probe into the cause of the crash has begun, with a preliminary report expected within 30 days. Authorities have warned it may take up to a year to find out what happened., the sources further added.

