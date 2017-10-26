Swiss tourist couple attacked in Agra: Sushma Swaraj seeks report

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday sought a detailed report from the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with the assault on a Swiss couple by locals in Agra during their trip to Fatehpur Sikri.

The young Swiss couple was attacked by a group of youth in Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday with stones and sticks, leaving them both injured and bruised, according to reports.

One of the four attackers has been arrested.

Taking a serious note of the incident, EAM Swaraj took to Twitter and assured that the couple will be provided full help from government officials.

My officers will reach them in the hospital. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 26, 2017

Identified as Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droxz, the couple had arrived in India on September 30 and reached Agra on Saturday.

Following a visit to the Taj Mahal, they reached Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday.

They were roaming around the railway station when some miscreants started stalking them.