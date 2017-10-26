PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Swiss tourist couple attacked in Agra: Sushma Swaraj seeks report

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday sought a detailed report from the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with the assault on a Swiss couple by locals in Agra during their trip to Fatehpur Sikri.

The young Swiss couple was attacked by a group of youth in Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday with stones and sticks, leaving them both injured and bruised, according to reports.

One of the four attackers has been arrested.

Taking a serious note of the incident, EAM Swaraj took to Twitter and assured that the couple will be provided full help from government officials.

Identified as Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droxz, the couple had arrived in India on September 30 and reached Agra on Saturday.

Following a visit to the Taj Mahal, they reached Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday.

They were roaming around the railway station when some miscreants started stalking them.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.7K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.7K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.2K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top