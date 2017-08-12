Swine Flu toll rises to seven in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The death toll due to Swine Flu further rose to seven with death of three more people in the State. Two doctors have also tested positive for the H1N1 virus prompting the authorities to start a vaccination drive in government-run hospitals.

The total number of persons affected with swine flu in the state has reached 96 with 12 samples found positive today.

While a 51-year-old person undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack succumbed to the disease late last night, a 58-year-old patient died at Vimsar in Burla. Another 58-year-old from Sambalpur died at a private hospital here this evening.

Swab samples of a doctor working at Capital Hospital and a junior doctor at SCB hospital were found positive. The authorities at Capital Hospital have started a vaccination drive for the staff.

Director of health services KC Dash said doctors and other staff treating swine flu patients were vulnerable because they come in direct contact with the patients. Dash said: “We are planning to administer vaccine to the doctors and paramedical staff working at the swine flu wards as precautionary measure. Ventilators and isolated beds have been arranged in all medical colleges, Capital Hospital and district headquarters hospitals. Adequate stock of medicine and vaccine has been kept to deal with the situation.”