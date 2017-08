Bhubaneswar: The Swine Flu has so far spread its tentacles by claiming thirteen lives in Odisha with the death of two more persons on Friday.

Meanwhile, 20 swab samples out of 52 those were sent for testing found positive and so far total number of Swine Flu cases has risen to 204.

Official sources said that the three medical colleges, Capital Hospital and all District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) are fully prepared for treatment of the H1N1 virus affected persons.