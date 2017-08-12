Swine Flu toll climbs to nine in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The death toll due to Swine Flu further rose to nine with death of one more person at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, out of the total nine swine flu deaths in Odisha, five have been reported from the SCB Hospital.

One Pravat Kumar Parida, a native of Salipur in Cuttack district succumbed to the disease this morning while undergoing treatment at the premier medical institute.

Meanwhile, two doctors have also been tested positive for the H1N1 virus prompting the authorities to start a vaccination drive in government-run hospitals.

The total number of persons affected with swine flu in the state has reached 96 with 12 samples found positive today.

With more cases of swine flu being reported from different parts of the State, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Pramod Kumar Meherda on Friday inspected the facilities for the patients in SCB Medical College and Hospital here and Capital Hospital at Bhubaneswar.

Meherda conducted a review meeting with authorities of SCBMCH and enquired about the available facilities. After being apprised of the problems, Meherda sanctioned Rs 3 crore for immediate procurement of all necessary equipment, including 20 ventilators, monitors, ICU beds, suction machines among other things for full-fledged functioning of the two swine flu wards.