Swine Flu reported in Jharsuguda

Belpahar: A 36 year old man was reportedly tested positive for H1N1 virus (Swine flu) for the first time in Belpahar area of Jharsuguda district.

The breakout of the deadly disease was reported in 2012. Swine Flu was reported from other parts of the state. Now for the first time Belpahar has witnessed its first swine flu incident.

The patient was identified as Mukesh Agarwal. As per sources, Agarwal is now under treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where his condition remained critical. He was placed under intense care in the ICU.

His family members claimed that Agarwal’s health began to deteriorate after he took ill a week back. He became weaker with each passing day. Family members initially suspected of sunstroke and overwork due to which he became weak and admitted him to a local hospital.

However, there was no improvement in his conditions. Later, he was taken to Jahangir Gandhi Hospital. Again, he had to be shifted to a nursing home in Burla for further treatment as his condition kept worsening. However, doctors failed to diagnose his disease and sent him to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Nothing was confirmed by doctors while a relative said Agarwal’s medical reports suggested that he was affected by swine flu.

The incident has created panic among the locals. Locals even suspect that Agarwal of being infected with the disease after coming in contact with H1N1 virus-affected person while he was travelling outside the state.