Swine flu in Odisha: Health Secretary asks hospitals to provide report on a daily basis

Bhubaneswar: In view of increase in the number of swine flu patients in the state, the Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda has directed all the private hospitals to follow the necessary protocols in providing treatment to the swine flu patients and to submit details regarding the same on a daily basis.

As per the guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO) and Government of India, the facilities should be manned by trained staffs with proper infection control precaution. All the doctors, employees & ambulance recruits involved in the conduct are advised to get vaccinated immediately.

According to source, two more persons tested positive for swine flu on Sunday raising the total number of positive cases to 34. The man (36) and woman (28) are natives of Bhubaneswar. A man had reportedly died of H1N1 on Saturday.