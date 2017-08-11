Swine Flu death toll rises to six, total cases rise to 84 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The death toll in Odisha due to Swine Flu rose to six, following death of two persons on Friday, said official sources.

A person undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack succumbed to swine flu late last night, informed the swine flu nodal office of the hospital. The deceased hailed from Tirtol area in Jagatsinghpur, he said.

On the other hand a resident of Bargarh died of the desease during treatment at VIMSAR at Burla in Sambalpur district today.

Meanwhile, a report said at least two doctors, one at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and another at the Capital Hospital here, have been tested positive for H1N1 virus.

As many as 24 swab samples were sent for testing, out of which 13 tested positive taking the total number of H1N1 virus affected people in Odisha to 84.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Health department are mulling to administer vaccine to medicos and medical staff deployed at H1N1 ward in hospitals after two doctors tested positive for swine flu.