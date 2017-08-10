Swine Flu death toll rises to 4 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to Swine Flu in Odisha rose to four on Wednesday following the death of another woman at a private hospital in the city.

According to official sources, the deceased has been identified as Shantipriya Das (79), a resident of Jagatsinghpur district.

Besides, the total number of affected persons in the state has increased to 71 with 12 fresh cases detected on Wednesday. A total 27 swab samples from different hospitals in the twin cities have been sent for test to the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) here.

In the wake of spreading of various diseases, the State government has asked all chief district medical officers (CDMOs) to conduct special Gram Sabha in each gram panchayats on August 15 to disseminate awareness on health issues in the community. IEC materials like leaflets, posters banners will be distributed on health issues like malaria, dengue, diarrhoea, jaundice, Japanese encephalitis and swine flu.