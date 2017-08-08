Swine Flu claims 2 more lives, H1N1 death toll rises to 3 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The death toll due to Swine Flu rises to 3 following death of two persons today while undergoing treatment after being tested positive for H1N1 virus.

It may be mentioned that 13 samples have been found Swine Flu positive out of 24 swab samples tested today. Notably, total 59 samples have been tested positive so far.

Earlier on August 5, a man from Vizag in Andhra Pradesh succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private city hospital.

The Public Health department issued special advisory to 15 privately-run hospitals asking them to set up separate screening facility or isolation wards with ventilator support for H1N1 cases. The facility should be manned by trained staff with proper infection control precaution, the directive added.