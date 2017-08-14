Swine Flu affected persons count crosses 100 mark in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Swine Flu has so far spread its tentacles by claiming eight lives in Odisha while 103 persons are now affected by the disease in the state, a health official said on Sunday.

The official sources said 16 of 28 samples tested positive for swine flu on Sunday, as the number of affected persons increased to 103. A total of 342 samples have been tested so far, he added.

Meanwhile, two deaths were reported due to dengue in the state. However, the health department said there is no need for panic as the situation is under control.

After convening a review meeting here, Health Secretary P.K. Meherda assured that the government is taking all possible steps to tackle swine flu and dengue outbreak in the state.

Speaking on the dengue outbreak, Meherda informed that at least 370 persons have been tested positive while two deaths have been reported so far this year.