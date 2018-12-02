Swaraj to co-chair India-UAE Joint Commission meet in gulf

Dubai: India will co-chair India-UAE joint commission meeting in Abu Dhabi during the official visit of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj from December 3-4.

Swaraj will co-chair the 12th session with her counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Officials said with USD 50 billion bilateral trade, the two countries are one of the largest trade partners. They have made a number of investments in different sectors, they said.

India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri, said the minister’s visit is an important opportunity to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries. He said sharing of views between the ministers on major regional and global issues will be helpful for forging better ties on trade and commerce and strategic partnership.