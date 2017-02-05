‘Swachhata Sarvekhyan’ begins in city

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) took stock of cleanliness assessment of the smart city here on Sunday for examining the city’s challenge for the AMRUT Yojana.

The ‘swachhata sarvekhyan’ team comprising 4 officials of Government of India interacted with city administration on various aspects of cleanliness, sanitation facilities, garbage disposal. They also visited various spots in city and assessed the situation.

Tomorrow one joint secretary of Ministry of Urban Development will go on a field visit and observe planned areas of city, colonies, slums, public markets, private and public urinal facilities, educational institutions, major roads.

Besides they will also inspect dumping yard facilities, GPS systemization, biometric attendance, garbage treatment.

Similarly an awareness programme for citizen feedback component is scheduled to be held in BJB College and KIIT.

The team will stay in the city till Tuesday and will assess marks for the city based on two parameters, 900 marks for cleanliness in market areas and 500 marks present at the jurisdiction of the team itself which it will mark out after assessing different factors enlisted above.