Swachh Survekshan 2017: Indore tops list, Bhubaneswar at 94

New Delhi: The rankings among cities and states for sanitation through Swachh Survekshan have been announced today. While Indore emerged topper replacing Mysuru, the topper from last year, Bhubaneswar has been placed at 94.

Indore, Bhopal and Vishakhapatnam have claimed the top three spots in the rankings.

For Bhubaneswar, the silver lining is getting the Fastest Moving City in East Zone under the category of population of 10 lakh, just like last year. The state capital has secured 94 rank among 434 cities.

The competition was launched among 500 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation) cities in which 434 took part. In 2015, the Temple City had secured 331 rank among 500 cities.

“We are glad that the city is rising rapidly in sanitation rankings,” said Mayor Anant Narayan Jena who received the award for the city at the function in Delhi.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, the other eight cities of Odisha in the contest have received the following rankings: Rourkela-168, Berhampur-187, Balasore-190, Puri-194, Cuttack-204, Baripada-261, Sambalpur-322, Bhadrak-349