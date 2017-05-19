Swachh Rail Survey: Bhubaneswar railway station ranked as 13th cleanest station

New Delhi: Bhubaneswar railway station has been ranked 13th cleanest station among the 75 busiest (A1 category) stations of the country.

Railway minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu on Wednesday released third party audit report on station cleanliness or Swachh Rail Survey.

The Visakhapatnam railway station is the cleanest, followed by Secunderabad, among the 75 busiest stations in the country.

Last year, Bhubaneswar had secured 7th rank in Cleanliness Index among A1 category stations and 38th rank among 407 stations (A1 and A).

East Coast Railway (ECoR) headquartered at Bhubaneswar has been chosen as second clean railway zone in the Cleanliness Index. ECoR’s Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the winner in the Cleanliness Index by securing first position in A1 category, while Beas in Punjab has emerged as winner in A category station.

Among others, Khurda Road (105 overall ranking), Jajpur-Keonjhar Road (111), Puri 131, Bhadrak (134), Cuttack (138), Rourkela (148), Balasore (150), Berhampur (162), Rayagada (338), Sambalpur (360) and Jharsuguda (363) are in the list.

Jogbani station of Bihar became the dirtiest station of the country with 407 overall rank. Indian Railways had started third party Cleanliness Index of stations since last year.