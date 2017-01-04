‘Swachh Bharat Lab’ launched in the city

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday has launched ‘Swachh Bharat Lab’ initiative at the campus of Xavier Institute of Management, here in the city. The move has been said to be the most dynamic initiative to reach out to the denizens of the city to solve problems in digital platform.

Under this programme several groups of volunteers and students would be assigned to facilitate the use of Swachhata App in their smart phones.

During the programme, students of the institutions were informed regarding the use of the citizen friendly App which is developed by the Swachh Bharat Mission of the Centre. Mass download of the App was witnessed soon after the launch of this programme.

BMC along with the various self help groups would implement the programme in different educational institutions of the city. Initially, it has been planned towards the implementation of the programme in 50 various institutions.

On the eve of ‘Swachh Survekhyan Abhijan 2017’, Swachhata App has been considered as one of the key tools with regard to solid waste management.