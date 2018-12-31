SUV carrying picnickers falls into gorge in Gajapati, 8 hurt

Gajapati: At least eight persons of a picnic party were injured after the SUV they were travelling in plunged into a gorge near Marlaba under Raigad police limits today.

According to sources, the occupants of the SUV were on their way back to Bhanjanagar after a picnic trip to Gandahati. On the way, the driver of the vehicle lost control over wheels and plunged 50-ft deep into the gorge.

Soon after the mishap, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons. The injured were shifted to nearby Khajuripada hospital.

The injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital. The condition of eight injured persons was stated to be critical.