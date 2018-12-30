Suspected terrorists loot rifles from J&K legislator’s residence

Srinagar: Unidentified persons, suspected to be terrorists, looted four AK-47 rifles from the residence of a Congress legislator here on Sunday.

The incident took place at the residence of Congress Member of Legislative Council (MIX) Muzaffar Parray, in Jawahar Nagar area of the city.

The local police have filed a case in this regard and efforts were on in Srinagar to nab the suspect terrorists till the last report came in.

Earlier in the day, a possible terror attack at a military station in Jammu was foiled by the alert Army jawans. The Army noticed some suspicious movement at around 2 am at Ratnuchak Military station and spotted two suspects approaching the Army gate.

The gun battle ensued after the Army guards stopped the suspects. However, the suspects managed to flee the spot.