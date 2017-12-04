Headlines

Suspected Terror Link: Odisha’s Akhtar Hussain appears before NIA; to be quizzed again tomorrow

Pragativadi News Service
Akhtar Hussein Khan

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Akhtar Hussain Khan of Samantarapur under Kisan Nagar police limits in Cuttack district, who was interrogated by an eight-member team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) over suspected terror link on November 29, appered before the NIA headquarters in the national capital on Monday.

According to reports, Akhtar who was detained on suspected terror links today walked out of NIA office this evening after marathon interrogation by top officials of the agency. The interrogation started at 11 am this morning and lasted till evening. Akhtar will be quizzed again tomorrow.

Notably, NIA notice had issued him as a witness under Section 160 of the CrPC. Sources said, that Akhtar Hussain was issued the notice over his link with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Naeem, who was arrested on November 28 from Varanasi by the NIA and Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS).

Naeem had reportedly named Khan of having link with him during the interrogation.

