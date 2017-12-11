Suspected terror link: Akhtar Hussein returns home after getting clean chit from NIA

Cuttack: Akhtar Hussein, whose house was raided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Samantarapur under Kisan Nagar police limits in Cuttack district for alleged links with arrested LeT terrorist Shaikh Abdul Nayeem, returned home from New Delhi on Sunday after being grilled by NIA sleuths for four long days

After his arrival at home, Hussein claimed that instead of the suspected terror links, the NIA sleuths interrogated him over monetary transactions in Saudi Arabia and he was released after he answered their questions satisfactorily.

“They asked about my monetary transactions in Saudi Arabia; and I made it clear that I had some money from my friends and relatives. I am also still not clear why they (NIA) had taken me. After the interrogation, they gave me a clean chit and asked me to return home and took responsibility of returning the materials seized from my house,” said Hussein.

Hussein’s family heaved a sigh of relief after his return. “I am happy that my husband returned home as an innocent person after getting a clean chit from the NIA,” said his wife Ashrafunnisa.

Notably, Hussein had been detained by the NIA earlier on November 29 after a raid at his rented house.

He was released later on that day after a marathon interrogation over his suspected links with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, Shaikh Abdul Nayaaem, who had been nabbed from Lucknow.

The NIA had issued a notice to Hussein, asking him to depose on December 4 at its headquarters in Delhi.