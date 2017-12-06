Suspected terror link: Akhtar Hussain to again appear before NIA today

Cuttack: Although Akhtar Hussain Khan of Samantarapur under Kisan Nagar police limits in Cuttack district, who had undergone marathon interrogation at the NIA headquarters in New Delhi on Monday and was scheduled to be quizzed again on Tuesday, the interrogation could not take place as the team probing into the case was busy examining other witnesses in the case. Akhtar was again asked to appear before the team on Wednesday as his interrogation had remained inconclusive on Monday.

Notably, Akhtar has been summoned by the NIA to Delhi for questioning in connection with his links with arrested LeT terrorist Shaikh Abdul Nayeem. The LeT terrorist belonging to Maharashtra was arrested from Lucknow on November 27 and he had allegedly entered into monetary transactions with Akhtar.

The NIA had summoned Akhtar after raiding his rented accommodation at Kandarpur on the outskirts of city on November 29. Akhtar went to New Delhi on December 2 along with his 18-year-old son. Sources said both Akhtar and his son are now staying in a Masjid in Delhi on their own arrangements and his travel expenses to Delhi would be borne by the NIA.