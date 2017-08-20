PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Suspected Swine Flu patient admitted to MKCG

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
swine flu

Berhampur: Ganjam district’s first suspected swine flu patient was admitted in the MKCG Medical College Hospital here and his blood samples have been sent to Bhubaneswar for test on Saturday.

A resident of Ganesh Nagar in Konishi village, Suresh Kumar Sharma (50) was admitted in the swine flu ward. Doctors said that viewing the symptom of swine flu in his body, treatment has started.

Chief District Medical Officer Saroj Mishra said the swab test report will be available within 72 hours. Mishra urged the people not to panic and said all precautionary measures are being taken. He added that the Health Directorate was asked to supply 500 Inza Flu vaccines of which, 150 have been received and distributed among health centres and hospitals till now.

