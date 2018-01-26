Suspected suicide bomber detained in Srinagar on Republic Day

Srinagar: A woman was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar on Republic Day, on suspicious grounds of being a suicide bomber.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said they will verify the fact before coming to any conclusion.

“We had received an input that there is a lady who has come to the valley and is a suicide bomber. Yesterday, we were able to apprehend the suspect and now we will be talking to her. We will be talking to our sister agencies and every other lead to know about the issue. After proper investigations, we will come to the conclusion,” additional director general of Police (ADG), Muneer Khan said to media.