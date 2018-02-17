Suspected murder: Man found dead with throat slit in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a man was found dead in a pool of blood with his throat slit at Unit 4 market under Kharavela Nagar police here.

The deceased has identified as Gopinath Moharana (48) working as a carpenter by profession and was residing at an outhouse in plot no-A19 in Unit 4 area.

According to reports, Gopinath and his elder brother Bhagirathi Moharana were working together as carpenters and have been staying at the same house for last 30 years. At about 8 am this morning, Gopinath’s nephew found his uncle lying in their house in a pool of blood following which he informed this to other family members.

On being informed, DCP Satyabrata Bhoi along with Kharavela Nagar police and scientific team rushed to spot and have a probe into the incident has started.

The case appears to be suicide but we suspect this to be a murder case. Investigation is underway and the truth will be unraveled soon, said a police official.