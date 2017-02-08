Suspected Kanpur train sabotage accused with alleged ISI link arrested from Nepal

Nepal: A special team of Nepal police arrested Shamsul Hoda along with three others from Tribhuban International Airport in Kathmandu after being deported from Dubai on charges of multiple terror related activities in India and Nepal and link with ISI.

Shamsul is the mastermind of a twin murder in Bara district of Nepal and has alleged links with international terror outfits like ISI.

Nepal police is closely working in sync with Indian counterparts to find any link of the accused with ISI especially in connection with some terror related incidents.

Meanwhile the NIA said the arrest is a big breakthrough since it would help in investigations in three recent cases firstly a failed detonation of an IED on the tracks in East Champaran, suspected sabotage angle behind Indore-Patna Express, and Kuneru Hirakhand derailment.

Police suspect that Hoda had links with three accused arrested earlier by Bihar police involved in Champaran incident. Sources said that they all planned to wreak terror through train derailments.

That they were in direct touch with Huda as well as an alleged Karachi-based kingpin having links with the ISI, has led NIA to strongly suspect an ISI angle to the alleged sabotage involving passenger trains in India, said an official.