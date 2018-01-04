Suspected intruder shot dead along International Border in Jammu

Jammu: An intruder was gunned down as the Border Security Force (BSF) troops stopped an infiltration bid along the International Border in Jammu district this morning.

According to sources, troops observed the suspicious movement of two-three people along the International Border near Nikowal Border Out Post in Arnia sector. The BSF troops tried to stop them and opened fire when they tried to escape. One of them was shot dead while the others managed to escape.

Retaliating to the unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side in Samba sector in which a soldier was killed on Wednesday, the security forces destroyed two Pakistani posts late on Wednesday.