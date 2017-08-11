PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Suspected AQIS militant Abdur Rehman files discharge petition

Cuttack: The Cuttack District Sessions Court failed to frame charges against suspected al-Qaeda terrorist Abdur Rehman today as Rehman preferred to file a ‘discharge’ petition under Section 239 of CrPC claiming that the charges leveled against him in the police report are “false” and “groundless”.

When the Public Prosecutor vehemently opposed to the discharge petition and sought some time to file a counter to the petition of Rehman, District Judge SN Mishra allowed the prosecution to file counters by August 28 and adjourned the hearing on the discharge petition to Sept 6.

Notably, the Delhi police had arrested Rehman from here in December 2015 for his alleged links with the global militant organization.

He was subsequently booked by the Odisha police under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after detecting several bank accounts operated by him and receiving money from overseas sources.

