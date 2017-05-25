Latest News Update

Sushma welcomes Uzma, Indian woman forced to marry in Pakistan

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Indian woman

New Delhi: An Indian woman who alleged she was forced to marry a Pakistani national at gunpoint has returned to India, a day after a court in Islamabad granted her plea to leave.

The woman, named as Uzma Ahmed, was escorted across the Wagah border by Indian High Commission officials.

The incident comes amid increasing tension between India and Pakistan.

On Thursday, India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted, welcoming her return:

 

Pakistani security officials escorted Uzma, who is in her early 20s, to the border crossing in the morning. She arrived in Delhi later in the day.

Tensions also erupted after Pakistan sentenced death to an Indian national, Kulbhushan Jadhav, on charges of espionage.

On her arrival in Delhi, Uzma described Pakistan as “a death trap”.

“If I’d remained there for a few days more, I would have died.”

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

sex sex
2.7K
Twin City

Sex trade: Twin City police seals 7 buildings including hotels, parlours, private houses
Minaketan Minaketan
2.5K
Entertainment

Gov gives up Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das
sex racket sex racket
1.7K
Latest News Update

Sex racket busted in Jaipur, 10 people held
Bhubaneswar railway station Bhubaneswar railway station
1.5K
Headlines

Swachh Rail Survey: Bhubaneswar railway station ranked as 13th cleanest station
SOA SOA
1.4K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
To Top