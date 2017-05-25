Sushma welcomes Uzma, Indian woman forced to marry in Pakistan

New Delhi: An Indian woman who alleged she was forced to marry a Pakistani national at gunpoint has returned to India, a day after a court in Islamabad granted her plea to leave.
The woman, named as Uzma Ahmed, was escorted across the Wagah border by Indian High Commission officials.
The incident comes amid increasing tension between India and Pakistan.
On Thursday, India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted, welcoming her return:
Uzma – Welcome home India's daughter. I am sorry for all that you have gone through.
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 25, 2017
Pakistani security officials escorted Uzma, who is in her early 20s, to the border crossing in the morning. She arrived in Delhi later in the day.
Tensions also erupted after Pakistan sentenced death to an Indian national, Kulbhushan Jadhav, on charges of espionage.
On her arrival in Delhi, Uzma described Pakistan as “a death trap”.
“If I’d remained there for a few days more, I would have died.”