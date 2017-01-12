After Sushma Swaraj’s Visa threat, Amazon drops Indian flag doormats

New Delhi: After Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj’s warning, Amazon has dropped Indian flag themed doormats from its website.

The item is no longer available for sale on the site, on Wednesday night an Amazon spokeperson said.

On Wednesday, Sushma Swaraj said in tweets that Amazon must apologise unconditionally and withdraw all products insulting the flag or Amazon officials would not be granted Indian visas.

Notably, the incident came up on Wednesday when Doormats featuring the Indian flag were made available on Amazon Canada site by two vendors and an image of the products was tweeted to the Minister, after which she asked the Indian High Commission in Canada to raise the issue with Amazon.