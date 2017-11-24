Headlines

Sushma Swaraj to represent India at SCO summit in Russia

Pragativadi News Service
SCO summit

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will represent India at the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Russian city of Sochi.

The SCO summit will be held on November 30 and December 1 and it is likely to discuss the regional security scenario besides several other issues.

In June, India along with Pakistan had become a full-fledged member of the SCO.

As an SCO member, India is expected to have a bigger say in pressing for concerted action in dealing with terrorism as well as on issues relating to security and defence in the region.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 17th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Kazakhstan capital Astana.

