Sushma Swaraj grants medical Visa to five Pakistani children

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today announced granting visa to five Pakistani children, including a 10-month-old baby, for medical treatment in India.

“There is a request for medical visa from some Pakistani children – Muhammad Ahmad (10 months), Abuzar (7 years), Mohit (7 years), Zainab Shahzadi (8 years) and Muhammad Zain Aslam (9 years). We grant visa for all these Pakistani children for their treatment in India,” Swaraj tweeted. There was also another announcement that she granted request of two other Pakistani nationals.

“Pakistani nationals Altaf Hussain and Amir Raza have also requested for medical visa. On the recommendation of Indian High Commission in Pakistan, we accept their requests too,” Ms Swaraj tweeted. “I have received the report from Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will issue visa for your father Haji Ashique Hussain for his liver transplant surgery in India immediately and pray for his early recovery,” she added.