Sushma Swaraj assures medical visa to another Pakistani National

New Delhi: India on Friday assured a medical visa to another Pakistani national who is seeking to donate a kidney to a fellow national undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi.

“Pls don’t worry. I am asking Indian High Commission to give visa for the second donor,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted in response to a request from one Faiza Malik, who said that her nephew Faraz Malik was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital.

Faiza Malik said that doctors rejected the previous donor and a now a visa was required for new donor Abdul Razzaq.

On Independence Day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced that India would provide medical visas to all bonafide Pakistani patients.

