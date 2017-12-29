Headlines

Sushil Kumar qualifies for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sushil Kumar

New Delhi: Sushil Kumar qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games after beating Jitender Kumar in the 74kg weight category during qualification trials on Saturday.

This ensures Sushil, one of the most celebrated Indian wrestlers in history, will be headed to Gold Coast in Australia to add to his tally of two gold medals in the quadrennial event. He had previously won two gold medals in Commonwealth Games – in 2010 in New Delhi and 2014 in Glasgow with a hat-trick on the cards.

Sushil recently made a glorious return to the international mat, following a lengthy injury period out, by bagging the gold medal in the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in Johannesburg, South Africa. However, that was a tournament bereft of big names and little competition for a wrestler of Sushil’s accomplishments.

The 34-year-old wrestler who was born in Barpola, Delhi returned to wrestling at the Senior Nationals in November where his gold medal winning feat came at the cost of plenty of controversy.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Delhi Delhi
1.4K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Reliance Jio Reliance Jio
919
Latest News Update

Jio New Year offer: 1.2GB data per day at Rs 199
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
821
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top