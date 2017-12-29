Sushil Kumar qualifies for 2018 Commonwealth Games

New Delhi: Sushil Kumar qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games after beating Jitender Kumar in the 74kg weight category during qualification trials on Saturday.

This ensures Sushil, one of the most celebrated Indian wrestlers in history, will be headed to Gold Coast in Australia to add to his tally of two gold medals in the quadrennial event. He had previously won two gold medals in Commonwealth Games – in 2010 in New Delhi and 2014 in Glasgow with a hat-trick on the cards.

Sushil recently made a glorious return to the international mat, following a lengthy injury period out, by bagging the gold medal in the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in Johannesburg, South Africa. However, that was a tournament bereft of big names and little competition for a wrestler of Sushil’s accomplishments.

The 34-year-old wrestler who was born in Barpola, Delhi returned to wrestling at the Senior Nationals in November where his gold medal winning feat came at the cost of plenty of controversy.