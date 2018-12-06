Surrendered Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh

Bastar: Two Maoists, who surrendered before the police, were killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the rebels had killed a contractor by slitting his throat and torched his vehicle near Kamalur railway station in Dantewada.

The deceased was identified as Ganesh Naidu. He hails from Jagdalpur and was working as a contractor in Jindal Company.

According to sources, Naidu was on his way to Kamalur railway station when the rebels waylaid him. The Naxals torched his vehicle and killed him by slitting his throat. While the other persons sitting inside the vehicle were warned not to enter their area.

Sources said the Naxals have warned Naidu to stop survey of the land which has rich deposits of iron ore.