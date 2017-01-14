Headlines

Surprise raids on state petrol pumps

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
petrol pumps raided

Bhubaneswar: A state wide surprise checking of petrol pumps and some LPG depots has been conducted jointly by Vigilance along with the departments of Civil Supplies and Weights & Measures today. This has created debate in the state’s political atmosphere since many believe this is BJD’s reply to BJP’s political pressure that led to CBI raids on chit fund scams.

The surprise squad raided over 100 petrol pumps and offices of LPG distributors especially in the districts of Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Balasore,Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Ganjam etc.

As per police sources, there were complaints about adulteration and theft in petrol by the suppliers for which the raids have been conducted. However, there are also rumours of a political link behind the raids ahead of panchayat elections with the surprise check including a Talcher gas agency reportedly owned by Petrol and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s relative.

However, Vigilance DG Rp Sharma said there is no political connection behind the raids.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
5.8K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
naveen's team naveen's team
5.8K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
RSP RSP
3.8K
State at Large

CBI raids senior RSP official on DA case
upcoming upcoming
3.3K
Entertainment

Babushan’s new upcoming Odia movie “Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila”
differently differently
2.7K
Crime

RPF Jawans assault differently abled man
To Top