Surprise raids on state petrol pumps

Bhubaneswar: A state wide surprise checking of petrol pumps and some LPG depots has been conducted jointly by Vigilance along with the departments of Civil Supplies and Weights & Measures today. This has created debate in the state’s political atmosphere since many believe this is BJD’s reply to BJP’s political pressure that led to CBI raids on chit fund scams.

The surprise squad raided over 100 petrol pumps and offices of LPG distributors especially in the districts of Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Balasore,Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Ganjam etc.

As per police sources, there were complaints about adulteration and theft in petrol by the suppliers for which the raids have been conducted. However, there are also rumours of a political link behind the raids ahead of panchayat elections with the surprise check including a Talcher gas agency reportedly owned by Petrol and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s relative.

However, Vigilance DG Rp Sharma said there is no political connection behind the raids.