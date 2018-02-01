Surendra Kumar appointed new CEO of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) appointed Surendra Kumar as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, who will replace DN Gupta.

The 1993 batch IAS officer Surendra Kumar is currently serving as the principal secretary in ST and SC Welfare Department and additional charge as the Principal Secretary of Information & Public Relation (I&PR) Department of Odisha government.

The ECI had earlier asked the state government to recommend names of three senior IAS officers for the appointment of CEO following which the Odisha government had recommended three names – Surendra Kumar, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare secretary Vir Vikram Yadav and Revenue Divisional Commissioner (northern division) DV Swami.

The Odisha government has been informed about the appointment of Kumar as the CEO in a gazette notification.