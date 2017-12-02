Sura Baba returns to Trahi Achyuta Ashram

Bhubaneswar: Self-styled godman Surendra Mishra alias Sura Baba this morning arrived at his Trahi Achyuta Ashram at Balakati on the outskirts of Odisha capital after he was granted bail from the Supreme Court in a land fraud case.

After spending two years in jail, he was released from the Jharpada jail here last night welcomed by a few of his followers to the Ashram.

According to reports, as many as seven cases were registered against the self-proclaimed godman. While he was granted bail in four cases by the Orissa High Court, a Bhubaneswar court had granted him bail in two cases. However, the last case stood as an obstacle before him to get released as the bail petition was denied in the HC. Recently, the SC granted bail to him in the case registered in Chhatrapur in Ganjam district.

However, he will be asked to appear before court during hearing of the cases, sources added.

Notably, Sura was arrested by the Commissionerate Police on August 31, 2015 for allegedly assaulting and cheating people in the guise of a self-proclaimed godman.