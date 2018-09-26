Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Aadhaar

New Delhi: In a landmark and much-awaited verdict on the controversial issue of Aadhaar card, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld its constitutional validity.

A five-judge constitution bench, led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, delivered their verdicts on whether the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with welfare schemes, bank accounts, PAN, etc, violates the privacy of individuals or it is necessary to maintain accountability and ensure all government benefits reach the poor.

The bench said that Aadhaar identification in unparalleled and it empowers the marginalised sections of the society. Three out of five judges upheld the legality of Aadhaar programme.

The Supreme Court said that the number given to a person is unique and that only minimum possible data has been obtained from the citizens.

Justice Sikri observed that Aadhaar eliminates duplication, enrollment fool-proof, minimal data collected for establishing identity and uniqueness the fundamental difference between Aadhaar and other ID proofs.

The bench also directed the government to ensure that illegal migrants are not issued Aadhaar to get benefits of social welfare scheme.

The bench said that Aadhaar card is mandatory for PAN linking. The bench also upheld passing of Aadhaar Bill as Money Bill by the Lok Sabha, saying there is no illegality in it.

However, the bench ruled that Aadhaar not to be made mandatory for opening of bank account and for getting mobile connection.

A total 31 petitions had challenged the verdict citing violations of the right to privacy. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), statutory authority that maintains Aadhaar database, has the biometric data of 122 crore Indians. People have raised several questions over its safety and security, fearing the data theft could lead to leakage of personal information.