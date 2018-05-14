Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging Article 35A on August 16

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred hearing on petitions challenging Article 35A of the Indian constitution to August 16 which permits only subjects of Jammu and Kashmir to get employed in state government and allows them to buy property in J&K.

The decision was made by a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, who asked the petitioners to submit all documents by August 6 on the same.

Four petitions demanding to scrap of Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir were listed before the bench of the top court.

The main petition was filed by a Delhi-based NGO ‘We the Citizens’ in 2014.

Three more petitions were filed challenging the Article but were later clubbed with the main one.

The issue has triggered controversy after a plea was filed by Charu Wali Khanna, a lawyer and former member of the National Commission for Women, challenging Article 35A of the Constitution and Section 6 of the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution which deal with the “permanent residents” of the state.

The matter is a hot topic in Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream regional political parties, like ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), main opposition National Conference, and separatist leadership clearly warning that any change in status quo over Article 35A invite serious repercussions.

While on the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and as a coalition partner in Jammu and Kashmir, has been historically against any special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir.