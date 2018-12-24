Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya dispute case on Jan 4

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will take up for hearing a batch of petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on January 4.

The issue is listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul.

The court is likely to constitute a three-judge bench for hearing 14 separate petitions filed challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict.

The Allahabad High Court in its verdict had ordered a three-way division of the land on which the Babri Masjid stood before Hindutva activists demolished it on December 6, 1992.

The land was divided equally between the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Wakf Board and the representative for the deity, Ram Lalla.

The apex court will also hear a Public Interest Litigation questioning the delay in adjudicating the case.

The plea requests the court to hear the case on an urgent basis and in a time-bound manner.