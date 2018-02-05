Headlines

Supreme Court seeks BCCI response on Sreesanth’s plea challenging life ban

Pragativadi News Service
Sreesanth

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the BCCI’s response on a plea by former cricketer S. Sreesanth challenging a lifetime ban on him by the apex cricketing body in the wake of an alleged spot-fixing scandal.

Issuing the notice, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud gave the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) four weeks to respond.

It also gave Sreesanth another four weeks to file his rejoinder to the response by the BCCI.

Senior counsel Parag Tripathi accepted the notice on behalf of the BCCI.

Senior counsel Salman Khurshid appearing for Sreesanth said that banning him was bad and banning for life was not justified after he has been discharged by a trial court of criminal charges over lack of evidence.

 

