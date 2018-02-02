Headlines

Supreme Court rejects plea for gender-neutral rape law

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking to make rape, sexual harassment, molestation gender-neutral.

The lawyer, Rishi Malhotra had knocked the doors of the apex court last month seeking to declare the offences of rape, sexual assault, outraging of modesty, voyeurism and stalking in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as gender-neutral.

Malhotra, in his petition filed before the top court three-judge bench, asked to make the crime of rape gender-neutral and punish a woman, who is involved in such crimes.

“Do not discriminate against men by only making him an accused in a rape case,” he pleaded.

 

