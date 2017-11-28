Again, Supreme Court rejects “Padmavati” ban

New Delhi: For the third time this month, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected fresh plea seeking to ban Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 190-crore film”Padmavati”.

The top court further said that “persons holding responsible posts should not comment” on these issues, saying it is tantamount to pre-judging it.

The Karni Sena, a fringe group, has led the protests against the film and has threatened to harm Deepika Padukone who plays the lead role.

The Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have said they will not allow the movie to release even if it is cleared by the censor board.

Earlier on November 10, the SC rejected the petition filed against the release of Bhansali`s magnum opus`Padmavati`, saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not yet issued a certificate to the movie.

Padmavati is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat – an Avadhi language epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540.

The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.