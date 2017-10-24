PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Supreme Court orders demolition of parking space near Taj Mahal

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
demolition

New Delhi: In an effort to preserve the environment and the iconic monument, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered demolition of the parking lot surrounding Taj Mahal.

The top court noted that the parking ground could be an environmental hazard, said a lawyer appearing for Archaeological Survey of India or ASI.

A two-storey parking lot exists near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal.

Earlier in August, the top court rapped the state while hearing of an application to cut over 400 trees for down an additional railway track between Mathura in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.1K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017
Paris Bakery Paris Bakery
998
Crime

Paris Bakery Rs 13 L cash loot: Robbers in police net

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top