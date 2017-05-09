Supreme Court lawyer Tulsi for Mahima’s bail

Cuttack: OSL owner industrialist Mahima Mishra’s bail appeal has been put forth in the Orissa High Court on Monday by Supreme Court lawyer KTS Tulsi. Mahima was arrested in the Mahindra Swain murder case.

Lawyer Tulsi said that Mahima is not at all associated with the Mahendra Swain murder and neither does the handwritten note by Swain cannot be treated as a proof. He further dismissed the various points raised against Mahima so far in the case.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for May 11.

Already, Mahima’s bail appeal was rejected by Jagatsinghpur District and Sessions judge after which he has approached the High Court. In this case, High Court has already granted bail to Bapi Sarkhel on April 17 while two senior officials of OSL have been given interim protection.