Headlines

Supreme Court lawyer Tulsi for Mahima’s bail

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Supreme Court lawyer Tulsi

Cuttack: OSL owner industrialist Mahima Mishra’s bail appeal has been put forth in the Orissa High Court on Monday by Supreme Court lawyer KTS Tulsi. Mahima was arrested in the Mahindra Swain murder case.

Lawyer Tulsi  said that Mahima is not at all associated with the Mahendra Swain murder and neither does the handwritten note by Swain cannot be treated as a proof. He further dismissed the various points raised against Mahima so far in the case.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for May 11.

Already, Mahima’s bail appeal was rejected by Jagatsinghpur District and Sessions judge after which he has approached the High Court. In this case, High Court has already granted bail to Bapi Sarkhel on April 17 while two senior officials of OSL have been given interim protection.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
6.9K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
4.1K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
Arindam Arindam
3.4K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Himachal Himachal
3.0K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
cabbage cabbage
2.2K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
To Top