Supreme Court, High Court judges to get salary hike

New Delhi: The judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts are set to get a salary hike as the Union cabinet today approved a proposal in this regard.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here that a bill would be introduced in Parliament to effect the pay hike.

The then Chief Justice of India T S Thakur had written to the government in 2016 seeking a hike in salaries of Supreme Court and high court judges.

A Supreme Court judge at present gets Rs 1.5 lakh a month in hand after all deductions from salary and allowances. The CJI gets a higher amount than this, while the judges of the high courts get a lesser amount. Rent-free accommodation is provided to the judges while they are in service.

After the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, the matter was already under the consideration of the government.

Comments

