Supreme Court, High Court judges get 200% salary hike

New Delhi: Giving a massive hike in salary, the Modi government today announced that the pay of the Supreme Court and all high courts judges has been increased by nearly 200 per cent.

As per the new pay scale, the Supreme Court judges will now draw Rs 2.8 lakhs per month while the judges of the high court are entitled to get Rs 2.5 lakhs per month.

On January 2, the Lok Sabha took up a bill which seeks to hike the salaries of judges of the Supreme Court and high courts by over two folds amid demands by parliamentarians for higher remuneration for themselves. T

he revised figure of Rs 2.8 lakh is in addition to perks such as official residence, cars, staff and allowances.

Earlier, when the Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moved the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017 for discussion and passage, many members were on their feet demanding a hike of salary of Members of Parliament (MPs).

“We are taking note of your concerns and the proper course would be followed,” Prasad said, stressing that members work for the entire country and they should show a big heart.

Presently, the salary of the Chief Justice of India was Rs 1 lakh while the chief justices of the high courts were drawing a monthly salary of Rs 90,000. The other judges of the high courts were getting Rs 80,000 per month, as per the bill.