Supreme Court to hear plea challenging validity of Aadhaar Act tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act on Friday.

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar and the counsel representing the petitioner sought an urgent hearing, saying similar pleas were already listed for hearing before the apex court on Friday.

Karnataka-based Mathew Thomas moved the top court challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act claiming that it infringes upon the Right to Privacy and that the biometric mechanism was not working properly.

On October 30, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had said that a Constitution bench would be constituted and Aadhaar-related matters would come up for hearing before it in the last week of November.

Recently, a nine-judge constitution bench of the apex court had held that Right to Privacy was a Fundamental Right under the Constitution. Several petitioners challenging the validity of Aadhaar had claimed it violated privacy rights.

Notably, Several petitions challenging the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for availing various services and benefits of government welfare schemes have been filed in the apex court.